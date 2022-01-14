G Medical Innovations forecasts incremental Q1 revenues at $30M

Jan. 14, 2022 7:25 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • G Medical Innovations' (NASDAQ:GMVD) undisclosed shares were acquired by Dr. Yacov Geva, President and CEO of G Medical Innovations and Michael McDade, CEO of McDade Products.
  • McDade Products' CEO cited high confidence levels for sales of the co-branded LiveNow COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kits and forecasts $30M in revenues generated from the successful storefront COVID-19 testing locations operated by the company’s G Medical Tests and Services division.
  • G Medical Tests and Services currently operates storefront testing locations in California.
  • During the next few months, the company expects to expand its network of storefront testing locations in California and other U.S. regions to be announced at a later date.
