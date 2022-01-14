Chipotle is higher after Morgan Stanley says it has best-in-class pricing power
Jan. 14, 2022 7:29 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley lifts its rating on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to Overweight after having the restaurant stock set at Neutral.
- The firm thinks the business has been fundamentally transformed for the better by the pandemic and points to best-in-class pricing power.
- There is no hesitation on valuation as analyst John Glass and team see the recent pullback in shares as an entry point for investors.
- "While our call here doesn't break new ground with an out of consensus view on the fundamentals, we find the upside offered by CMG as attractive relative to the rest of our coverage universe, and we believe CMG has a unique combination of attributes that make it the best large cap growth story in restaurants (unit growth, rising new store productivity, digital advantages, pricing power among them), providing the fastest EPS growth over the next three years vs. larger cap peers."
- Chipotle (CMG) is noted to be only halfway to its domestic potential of 6K units, with upside seen if newer formats in small towns or digital play out.
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target to CMG $1,920 to rep 27% upside potential.
- Shares of Chipotle (CMG) are up 0.90% premarket to $1,521.05.
- Earlier this month, Chipotle went national with its vegan chorizo menu item.