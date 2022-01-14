Guardforce AI to expand RaaS to China's Greater Bay Area through two acquisitions
Jan. 14, 2022 7:33 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) rallies 16.2% higher premarket after it announced the planned expansion of its Robotics as a Service ((RaaS)) offering through the proposed acquisition of Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service (SZ) and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology (GZ).
- The acquisition is scheduled to be completed by February 2022 end.
- The purchase price will be based on a valuation that is equal to 0.55-times five years projected average revenue for both SZ and GZ which is forecasted to be $10M.
- It will paid in a mix of cash (10%) and company restricted shares (90%) at price per share of $4.2.
- SZ and GZ are based in the Greater Bay Area, one of the fastest-growing economic regions in China, and they derive revenues from AI robotic services which automate repetitive tasks, making them less labor intensive in the hospitality, healthcare, property management, and government sectors.