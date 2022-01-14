Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts soar after Macau gaming law changes look favorable

Night skyline of Macau viewed from the water

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Macau administration plans to allow for six casino licenses for operating periods of up to ten years that can also be extended for another three years.
  • There were some changes included in the gaming law amendment report. The government wants to increase the proportion of local ownership in casino firms to 15% from 10% and cap public float at 30% for subsidiaries. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate. The early breakdown from analysts is that a significant overhang has been removed from the Macau sector.
  • The licenses for operators Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and Melco Resorts are due to expire in June. All six are expected to apply for new licenses.
  • Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are up 12.82% in premarket trading, while MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is 4.32% higher and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 10.42% higher. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is showing a gain of 12.32% and is over $40 for the first time in 2022.
  • The good news for the Macau sector arrived a few weeks ahead of what is anticipated to be a disappointing Chinese New Year for gaming revenue.
