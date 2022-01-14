JPMorgan Chase stock dips as its ROTCE target challenged by short-term headwinds
Jan. 14, 2022 7:50 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock drops 3.3% in premarket trading after the lender sticks to 17% ROTCE target in the medium term even as it faces short-term headwinds, including higher expenses in 2022.
- 2021-2022 central case includes moderately higher rates; loan growth, including card revolving balances; with headwinds of capital markets activity normalization and expense growth comprised of further investments and post pandemic normalization and inflationary pressures.
- Sees 2022 net interest income ex-CIB Markets of ~$50B vs. $44.5B in 2021 and $46.6B in 2020.
- Sees 2022 adjusted noninterest expense of ~$77B, up from $70.9B in 2021.
- Q4 earnings beat consensus, helped by a $1.8B net reserve release, elevated capital markets activity, and a pick-up in lending.
- Q4 EPS of $3.33 falls from $3.74 in Q3 2021 and $3.79 in the year-ago quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $1.29B, down from a benefit of $1.53B in Q3.
- Return on tangible common equity was 19% vs. 22% in Q3.
- "The economy continues to do quite well despite headwinds related to the Omicron variant, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks," said Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. "Credit continues to be healthy with exceptionally low net charge-offs, and we remain optimistic on U.S. economic growth as business sentiment is upbeat and consumers are benefiting from job and wage growth."
- Q4 revenue and net income by segment:o Consumer & Community Banking revenue of $12.28B fell 2% from Q3 and 4% from a year ago, while net income of $4.23B slipped 3% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.o Corporate & Investment Banking revenue of $11.5B dropped 7% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y, with Banking revenue of $5.27B up 8% Q/Q and 28% Y/Y and Markets & Securities revenue of $6.26B down 17% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y; net income of $4.85B slid 13% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y.o Commercial Banking revenue of $2.61B rose 4% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y, while net income of $1.25B fell 11% Q/Q and 38% Y/Yo Asset & Wealth Management revenue of $4.47B rose 4% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y, while net income of $1.15B fell 4% Q/Q and increased 46% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- Earlier, JPMorgan Chase GAAP EPS of $3.33 beats by $0.33.