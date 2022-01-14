ODP Corporation rallies after board received a buyout offer
Jan. 14, 2022 7:56 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) says it will delay the previously announced public company separation to evaluate a proposal from a second party to acquire the consumer business.
- The ODP board of directors received the non-binding proposal from another third party in December. The terms of that proposal are being kept confidential.
- ODP notes that it was previously focused on completing the public company separation during the first half of 2022, but will now delay further work on the separation in order to avoid incurring potentially unnecessary separation costs while it focuses on a potential sale of the consumer business.
- If the consumer business is not sold, then ODP's board plans to reevaluate the advisability and timing of the public company separation.
- Shares of ODP are up 10.44% in premarket action.