ODP Corporation rallies after board received a buyout offer

Jan. 14, 2022 7:56 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Office Depot store in Fairfax county, Virginia shop exterior entrance with sign, logo, doors , couple walking out

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) says it will delay the previously announced public company separation to evaluate a proposal from a second party to acquire the consumer business.
  • The ODP board of directors received the non-binding proposal from another third party in December. The terms of that proposal are being kept confidential.
  • ODP notes that it was previously focused on completing the public company separation during the first half of 2022, but will now delay further work on the separation in order to avoid incurring potentially unnecessary separation costs while it focuses on a potential sale of the consumer business.
  • If the consumer business is not sold, then ODP's board plans to reevaluate the advisability and timing of the public company separation.
  • Shares of ODP are up 10.44% in premarket action.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.