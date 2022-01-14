Life Clips subsidiary to offer onboarding experience for Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts
Jan. 14, 2022 7:58 AM ETLife Clips, Inc. (LCLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BelfricsFXLife Clips, a subsidiary of Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) has enhanced its onboarding experience for Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts to its customers in 8 countries.
- By enhancing the digital client onboarding experience for its customers, BelfricsFX expects to efficiently support its rapidly growing customer base trading in cryptocurrencies, Forex and cryptocurrency derivatives.
- The UI/UX of the BelfricsFX apps is a crucial aspect of the BelfricsFX mobile application, providing an amazing user interface and experience that makes the app more interactive and engaging.
- The company expects to update investors on Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contract volume in the coming week.