Castle Biosciences test improves accuracy of risk prediction in skin cancer: study
Jan. 14, 2022 8:01 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) said a study showed DecisionDx-SCC provides significant and independent prognostic value for stratifying metastasis risk in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) with one or more risk factors (high risk).
- The study called “Enhanced Metastatic Risk Assessment in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma with the 40-Gene Expression Profile Test” had the following findings:
- DecisionDx-SCC enhanced clinicopathologic risk factor-based assessment and identified a group of SCC patients within a high-risk cohort with metastasis rates similar to the general SCC population.
- The data showed that patients identified by DecisionDx-SCC as having the highest risk for metastasis consistently had metastasis rates ≥50%, regardless of having one or two or more risk factors.
- In addition, the company noted that combining DecisionDx-SCC with clinicopathologic factor-based risk assessment, regardless of whether it is based on risk factor count or T stage, further stratified risk for metastasis in SCC patients and improved the accuracy of risk predictions.