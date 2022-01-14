Castle Biosciences test improves accuracy of risk prediction in skin cancer: study

Jan. 14, 2022 8:01 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) said a study showed DecisionDx-SCC provides significant and independent prognostic value for stratifying metastasis risk in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) with one or more risk factors (high risk).
  • The study called “Enhanced Metastatic Risk Assessment in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma with the 40-Gene Expression Profile Test” had the following findings:
  • DecisionDx-SCC enhanced clinicopathologic risk factor-based assessment and identified a group of SCC patients within a high-risk cohort with metastasis rates similar to the general SCC population.
  • The data showed that patients identified by DecisionDx-SCC as having the highest risk for metastasis consistently had metastasis rates ≥50%, regardless of having one or two or more risk factors.
  • In addition, the company noted that combining DecisionDx-SCC with clinicopathologic factor-based risk assessment, regardless of whether it is based on risk factor count or T stage, further stratified risk for metastasis in SCC patients and improved the accuracy of risk predictions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.