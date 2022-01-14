Wells Fargo Q4 earnings show progress in cutting costs, gain from asset sale

Jan. 14, 2022 8:05 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wells Fargo Headquarters San Francisco

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock jumps 1.9% in premarket trading as the bank's Q4 results reflect its efforts to reduce expenses while deposits and lending increased.
  • "As the economy continued to recover we saw increased consumer spending, higher investment banking fees, higher asset-based fees in our Wealth and Investment Management business, and strong equity gains in our affiliated venture capital and private equity businesses," said CEO Charlie Scharf.
  • Q4 EPS of $1.38 includes $0.18 net gain on the sales of its Corporate Trust Services business and Wells Fargo Asset Management; compares with EPS of $1.17 in Q3 and $0.66 in Q4 2020.
  • Noninterest expense of $13.2B fell from $13.3B in Q3 and $14.8B in Q4 2020.
  • Loans of $875.0B increased from $854.0B in Q3 and fell from $899.7B a year ago; deposits of $1.47T increased from $1.45T at Q3-end.
  • Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 2.11% rose from 2.03% in Q3 slipped from 2.16% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $875M vs. a benefit of $1.65B in Q3 and $763M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Wells Fargo GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.25
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.