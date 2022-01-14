I-Mab's executives implement share purchase plan
Jan. 14, 2022 8:09 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- I-Mab's (NASDAQ:IMAB) senior management team has executed a share purchase plan.
- Founder, Chairman and acting CEO Jingwu Zang, President Andrew Zhu, Chief Financial Officer John Long, Chief Strategy Officer Jielun Zhu and Chief Business Officer Weimin Tang executed an open market purchase of over 70,000 of the firm's American depositary shares (ADSs) in an aggregate amount of over $2.6M as of 14 Jan, 2022.
- The average price per ADS is ~$38.
- The executives plan to further purchase the company's ADSs on the open market for an minimum $3M and up to $20M on an accumulative basis.
- Earlier this week, I-Mab began dosing in China phase 2 trial of efineptakin alfa-Keytruda in solid tumors