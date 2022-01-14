Ulta Beauty is a top stock at JPMorgan on expectation for unmasked, social gathering return
Jan. 14, 2022 8:10 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan adds Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to its Analyst Focus List as a top growth idea after the recent pullback.
- Analyst Christopher Horver and team continue to view ULTA as one of the best COVID-19 recovery stocks in retail due to the lack of social gatherings, mask mandates and the elongation of the work-from-home environment.
- "We expect the stock to continue to look forward to a strong cyclical upswing as COVID-19 fades in 2H21 and event-starved Americans immerse into social gatherings/experiences with beauty (and apparel) benefiting from this surge."
- Shares of ULTA have not tracked back to where they stood before headlines of the omicron COVID variant hit.