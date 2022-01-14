Ulta Beauty is a top stock at JPMorgan on expectation for unmasked, social gathering return

Jan. 14, 2022 8:10 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Ulta Beauty Logo Sign on Front of Store

Lokibaho/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan adds Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to its Analyst Focus List as a top growth idea after the recent pullback.
  • Analyst Christopher Horver and team continue to view ULTA as one of the best COVID-19 recovery stocks in retail due to the lack of social gatherings, mask mandates and the elongation of the work-from-home environment.
  • "We expect the stock to continue to look forward to a strong cyclical upswing as COVID-19 fades in 2H21 and event-starved Americans immerse into social gatherings/experiences with beauty (and apparel) benefiting from this surge."
  • Shares of ULTA have not tracked back to where they stood before headlines of the omicron COVID variant hit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.