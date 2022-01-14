AudioEye up 9% after strong preliminary revenue: Q4 Report

Jan. 14, 2022 8:13 AM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock jumps 9% in pre-market trading after the company said it sees 16% growth in its monthly recurring revenue for fourth quarter.
  • The preliminary results highlight Q4 monthly recurring revenue to be $2.2M (+16% Y/Y).
  • Total revenue for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $6.4-$6.5M (+14% to +16% Y/Y), compared to the consensus of $6.41M.
  • GAAP Net loss is expected to be between $5.2-$4.9M, including expected stock based compensation expense of $2.1-$2.3M.
  • The company ended the quarter with a customer count of approximately 82,000 representing an increase of 156% Y/Y.
  • "AudioEye's results in the fourth quarter reflect significant progress across product development and sales.....Highlights in the quarter include renewing a significant contract with a global HR and payroll software and service company, signing a major agency and a large financial institution while experiencing strong growth in the marketplace channel," says CEO David Moradi.
  • Seeking Alpha's contributor analysis: "AudioEye Is A Leader In The $350 Billion Web Accessibility Internet Sub-Sector"
