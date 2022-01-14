Novo Integrated Sciences signs amended master facility agreement with LA Fitness

Jan. 14, 2022 8:18 AM ETNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) has slumped 4.23% pre-market after announcing signing of an amended and restated Master Facility License Agreement with LAF Canada Company (doing business as LA Fitness).
  • Novo originally signed an agreement with LA Fitness Canada in September 2019 to establish and operate reduced footprint clinics, or "micro-clinics" within LA Fitness facilities in both the U.S. and Canada.
  • The business relationship was interrupted in between due to COVID-related closure of LA Fitness locations across North America. It has now re-launched with resumption of operations in LA Fitness Canada facilities.
