Dogecoin climbs as Elon Musk says it can be used to buy Tesla merch
Jan. 14, 2022 8:22 AM ETDogecoin USD (DOGE-USD), TSLABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) tokens briefly climb past $0.20 per coin after Elon Musk said the meme coin can be used to buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) merchandise.
- "Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," according to Musk's Twitter post.
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD +11.9%) jumps to the 11th largest crypto by market cap on Friday, standing at $25.4B. But the coin is still well off its $0.69 peak in May, now changing hands at $0.19 per coin, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- Doge (DOGE-USD) trades in the green even as Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD -2.8%) tokens, along with the overall crypto market, slump so far on Friday. The global crypto market cap slides 3% to $2.02T.
- This isn't the first time Musk mentioned the Shiba Inu meme token in the context of payment transactions. Towards the end of 2021, he said Tesla (TSLA), his electrical vehicle company, will accept doge (DOGE-USD) for some of its merchandise.
- Meanwhile, shares of TSLA slide 1.6% in pre-market trading.
