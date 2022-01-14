Pieris Pharmaceuticals begins dosing in phase 2 gastric cancer study
Jan. 14, 2022
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 study of cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) to treat HER2-expressing gastric cancer.
- The trial is evaluating cinrebafusp alfa in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel in patients with HER2-high gastric cancer and in combination with tucatinib in patients with HER2-low gastric cancer.
- The company said collaboration partners Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will supply ramucirumab and tucatinib, respectively, under previously announced drug supply agreements.
- Pieris intends to report data for the HER2-high arm in 2023.
