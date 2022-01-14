Import and export prices unexpectedly fall in December
Jan. 14, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- December Import/Export Prices: Import prices -0.2% M/M vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.7% prior.
- Lower fuel prices more than offset prices for nonfuel imports.
- On a Y/Y basis, U.S. import prices rose 10.4%, the largest calendar-year increase since 10.6% in 2007.
- Export prices: -1.8% M/M vs. +0.4% consensus and +1.0% prior.
- The export price drop is the largest since the index fell 3.5% in April 2020. On a Y/Y basis, U.S. export prices increased 14.7%, the largest-calendar year increase since the series started in 1984.
