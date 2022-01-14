SinglePoint subsidiary wins ~$2M purchase order from North Carolina school district
Jan. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETSinglepoint, Inc. (SING)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BOX Pure Air, a subsidiary of SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING), has received a purchase order from a North Carolina school district.
- Under the ~$2M purchase order, BOX Pure Air will implement a clean indoor air solution comprising the AirBox Apex, Peak and Mesa units.
- Units will be deployed across the district's schools in elementary, middle and high school classrooms, cafeterias, libraries administrative offices, teachers lounges, counseling centers, media centers, conference rooms, etc.
- AIRBOX AIR PURIFIERS are commercial-grade solution that use certified HEPA filtration with high velocity to affect the dynamic room air flow for a comprehensive pathogen hardened solution.