FDA gives positive feedback to Algernon Pharma for Phase 2b chronic cough study

Jan. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

What kind of cough is this?

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has received positive feedback from the U.S. FDA at its pre-IND meeting for its investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of chronic cough.
  • The FDA meeting produced helpful guidance on the Phase 2b protocol design that was submitted by the Company as well as the endpoints that had been selected.
  • The Agency also requested standard genotoxicity testing be completed prior to beginning the Phase 2b study, which the Company estimates will take approx. 90 days to complete.
  • In October 2021, Algernon filed the pre-IND meeting request to seek guidance for a chronic cough Phase 2b study in U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.