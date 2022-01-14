FDA gives positive feedback to Algernon Pharma for Phase 2b chronic cough study
Jan. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has received positive feedback from the U.S. FDA at its pre-IND meeting for its investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of chronic cough.
- The FDA meeting produced helpful guidance on the Phase 2b protocol design that was submitted by the Company as well as the endpoints that had been selected.
- The Agency also requested standard genotoxicity testing be completed prior to beginning the Phase 2b study, which the Company estimates will take approx. 90 days to complete.
- In October 2021, Algernon filed the pre-IND meeting request to seek guidance for a chronic cough Phase 2b study in U.S.