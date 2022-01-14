Molecular Partners up 7% after investor BVF Partners raises stake through stock transfer
Jan. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN), MLLCFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Molecular Partners' (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock moves up 7% in the pre-market trading after the company discloses the transaction of share transfer between its major stockholders as per Swiss Stock Exchange regulations.
- The company said its two investors crossed the following thresholds on January 10, 2022: Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds crossed below the 3% threshold, transacting its remaining shares of Molecular Partners to BVF Partners L.P., whose holdings have now crossed the 10% threshold, rising to 12.21%.
- This week, Molecular Partners, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) report positive data from Phase 2 ensovibep study in COVID-19