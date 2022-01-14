Wells frames the bull-bear debate for EPD post Navitas

Jan. 14, 2022

Bull and Bear on stock market prices

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo out with a note framing up the bull-bear debate for EPD (NYSE:EPD); analyst Michael Blum likes the stock, and flags a number of talking points that resonate across the sector.
  • The bulls will say EPD has a better asset portfolio than peers (leading NGL position, multiple commodities, multiple basins), the company has a best-in-class balance sheet, management has consistently delivered on Wall Street estimates and has been a good capital allocator; all of this for a valuation that is in-line with peers.
  • The bears highlight that as the largest MLP, EPD faces natural selling as outflows from the sector continue, furthermore, management has no plans to convert to a C-corp and the company doesn't buy back enough stock to offset the natural MLP outflows.
  • The recent Navitas deal magnifies the capital allocation debate - Wells sees the deal as accretive, and more accretive than a buyback with a similar leverage impact; however, bears say that as fund flows for MLPs continue to dwindle, the Navitas accretion will be offset by a widening dividend yield.
  • The above points makes sense in a hedge fund context, where an analyst must buy one MLP and short a similar MLP against it; however, these points inadvertently shed light on the abundance of opportunity for EPD -- in a world of 2% rates, EPD can buy back stock at a 10% free cash flow yield, or acquire assets in the Permian at even higher yields.
  • With the S&P 500 near all time highs, there are very few management teams able to find buyback or inorganic investment opportunities in growing markets at 10%+ free cash flow yields.
  • A similar debate has taken place in the upstream and refining sectors (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSEARCA:XOP) in recent years, and just yesterday Goldman's Jeff Curry highlighted the "unprecedented" valuation gap between commodities and other asset classes.
