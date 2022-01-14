Restaurant Brands International trades lower after Morgan Stanley warns on slow recovery

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley lowers its rating on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Underweight from Equal-weight.
  • Analyst John Glass warns on a more gradual than expected recovery for Tim Hortons due to higher than average sensitivity to ongoing COVID risk, as well as a lack of bounce in sales as mobility in Canada has increased. Burger King U.S. is also noted to only be in the early days of a turnaround, which the firm believes could take longer than the market expects and require more incremental capital. Finally, the overall QSR business is said to be still lean on G&A spending vs. peers and there evidence seen of rising G&A this year.
  • Shares of QSR are down 2.01% premarket to $56.60.
  • Compare growth marks on QSR vs. restaurant sector peers.
