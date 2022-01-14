Nisun International rises 1.84% on signing of a strategic cooperation with ADM (Shanghai) Management

  • Nisun International Enterprise (NASDAQ:NISN) announced Liaogang Nisun (Yingkou) Supply Chain, a subsidiary of Fintech (Shanghai) Digital Technology and a controlled affiliate of the Company signs a strategic cooperative with ADM (Shanghai) Management, a subsidiary of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to work together on supply chain transportation services to empower high-quality development of the agricultural supply chain industry.
  • Under this agreement, the company will help efficiently transport products from ADM factories to designated locations across China.
  • This cooperation is an important milestone for the company.
  • Shares +1.84% PM
