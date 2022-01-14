Toro acquires Intimidator Group for $400M

Jan. 14, 2022

  • The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has acquired Batesville, Arkansas-based Intimidator Group for $400M.
  • Toro funded the transaction using cash on hand and short-term borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.
  • The acquisition is likely to be modestly accretive to Toro's FY22 adj. earnings, excluding transaction and integration expenses. It will also expand the company's position in zero-turn mower markets.
  • The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers, as well as a range of side-by-side utility vehicles that is said to perform well in tough terrains.
  • Toro expects to provide updated full-year guidance that includes the acquisition of Intimidator Group when it reports its fiscal 2022 first quarter results.
