Toro acquires Intimidator Group for $400M
Jan. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has acquired Batesville, Arkansas-based Intimidator Group for $400M.
- Toro funded the transaction using cash on hand and short-term borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.
- The acquisition is likely to be modestly accretive to Toro's FY22 adj. earnings, excluding transaction and integration expenses. It will also expand the company's position in zero-turn mower markets.
- The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers, as well as a range of side-by-side utility vehicles that is said to perform well in tough terrains.
- Toro expects to provide updated full-year guidance that includes the acquisition of Intimidator Group when it reports its fiscal 2022 first quarter results.