Decibel Cannabis inks $54M debt refinancing contract
Jan. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETDecibel Cannabis Company Inc. (DBCCF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Decibel Cannabis (OTCQB:DBCCF) amended a commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union for $54M of debt capital over an initial 5-year term.
- The committed amount consists of $40.5M of term debt and $6M authorized overdraft secured against government receivables and an accordion line of $7.5M.
- The company expects the proceeds along with contributions from operations to provide sufficient liquidity to repay its convertible debentures on maturity.
- The company expects to close on the committed amount by Jan. 31, 2022.