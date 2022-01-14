Decibel Cannabis inks $54M debt refinancing contract

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Decibel Cannabis (OTCQB:DBCCF) amended a commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union for $54M of debt capital over an initial 5-year term.
  • The committed amount consists of $40.5M of term debt and $6M authorized overdraft secured against government receivables and an accordion line of $7.5M.
  • The company expects the proceeds along with contributions from operations to provide sufficient liquidity to repay its convertible debentures on maturity.
  • The company expects to close on the committed amount by Jan. 31, 2022.
