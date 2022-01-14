Defense Metals acquires 100% of the Wicheeda REE Project

Jan. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETDefense Metals Corp. (DFMTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Defense Metals (OTCQB:DFMTF) completed the acquisition of Spectrum Mining, holder of 100% interest in the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) property.
  • Defense Metals completed the final acquisition payments under the Option Agreement which includes issuance to shareholders of Spectrum on a pro rata basis, such shares equal to 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a post-issuance basis.
  • Also, paid to the vendors on a pro rata basis, a cash payment in total of $100K.
  • The final payments under the option agreement to acquire Spectrum totaled 78.1M shares of Defense Metals at a deemed price of $0.225/share and $100M in cash for final payment consideration of $17.7M.
  • "Defense Metals now owns and controls 100% of the Wicheeda REE Project. With this acquisition, and our PEA, we look forward to continuing to advance this exceptional North American REE asset," CEO Craig Taylor commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.