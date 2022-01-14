Record freight rates prompt another Maersk profit upgrade

Jan. 14, 2022 8:44 AM ETA.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)AMKAF, AMKBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Container ship in Shanghai Port

Sky_Blue/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • AP Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) reports better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while again raising its full-year guidance, backed by record freight rates for container shipping.
  • Maersk says Q4 underlying EBITDA totaled $8B on revenues of $18.5B, as a 4% decline in container volumes was more than offset by an 80% Y/Y improvement in freight rates.
  • For the full year, the shipper expects EBITDA will hit $24B, above previous guidance of $22B-$23B, with free cash flow seen rising nearly $2B to $16.4B.
  • At the start of 2021, Maersk expected EBITDA of $8.5B-$10.5B, but multiple revisions followed through the course of the year; the company will provide a revised outlook for FY 2022 on February 9.
  • Q4 guidance "signals a strong start to 2022 as it is likely to reflect a combination of higher contract rates, as well as... continued high spot rates," says Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Redigh Karlsen.
  • Earlier this week, Maersk committed to accelerate its net-zero emission targets by a decade.
