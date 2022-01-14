Stagwell adds Coconuts Media to fast-growing global affiliate network

Jan. 14, 2022 8:47 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Stagwell (STGW) has announced the next step in its expansion into Asia-Pacific via an affiliate partnership with Coconuts Media, the leading alternative online publisher reaching an audience of millions across Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bali, and Yangon. .
  • Stagwell and Coconuts will collaborate to offer clients a competitive mix of traditional and digital media services, Additionally, Stagwell's agencies in the region – including Assembly, Allison+Partners, 72andSunny, Forsman & Bodenfors,
  • Coconuts Media's publications include Coconuts, serving fresh and juicy news from eight cities in Asia; BK Magazine, Bangkok's leading source for the best places to eat and hang out; and Soimilk, a daily dose of lifestyle news for Thailand's digital-savvy youth.
  • The affiliate partnership with Coconuts Media is the latest step in Stagwell's ambitious global expansion strategy, which has seen the Company add over 40 affiliates in locations across MENA, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.
  • Source: Press Release
