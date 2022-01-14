Citigroup Q4 earnings reflect higher expenses amid company realignment
Jan. 14, 2022 8:48 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock falls 4.0% in premarket trading even as its Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate and after it agreed to sell four of its Southeast Asia consumer business units to United Overseas Bank.
- With its strategy to exit a number of markets to focus its Global Consumer Banking business, the company is realigning its structure with the creation of Personal Banking, Wealth Management, and Legacy Franchises segments.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.99 rose 4% Y/Y, primarily reflecting a 4% reduction in shares outstanding.
- Q4 expenses of $13.5B rose 15% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y; excluding the impact of Asia divestitures, expenses rose 8% Y/Y, driven by investments in Citi's (C) transformation, business-led investments, and revenue expenses, partly offset by efficiency savings.
- Q4 results reflected strong growth in investment banking, its private bank, and securities services in its Institutional Clients Group, partly offset by lower revenue across regions in its Global Consumer Banking business and fixed income markets in ICG, the company said.
- "We had a decent end to 2021 driving net income for the year up to $22 billion in what was a far better credit environment than the previous year," said CEO Jane Fraser.
- Q4 net credit losses of $866M declined from $961M in Q3 and $1.47B in Q4 2020.
- Net allowance credit loss release of $1.37B increased from a release of $1.16B in Q3 and $1.50B in the year-ago quarter.
- That brings total cost of credit to a benefit of $465M in Q4 vs. benefit of $192M in Q3 and $46M in Q4 2020.
- Institutional Clients Group revenue of $9.87B fell 10% Q/Q and rose 4% Y/Y.
- Global Consumer Banking revenue of $6.94B rose 9% Q/Q and fell 6% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
