PFSweb reports over 29M orders fulfilled in FY21

Jan. 14, 2022 8:51 AM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PFS (NASDAQ:PFSW) has reported record fulfillment volumes for FY 2021 of over 29M orders, representing an ~6% increase Y/Y.
  • Processed over $3.2B in gross merchandise value through fulfillment activity, shipped nearly 109M units, opened new fulfillment center in Las Vegas area.
  • The Co. has also expanded footprint in existing Dallas-area fulfillment center, with $1.7B processed through PFS’ order management platform.
  • PFS also set a new single day record for orders fulfilled by eclipsing over 387,000 orders, representing an 18% increase compared to the previous record set during Cyber Week 2020.
