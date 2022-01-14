China Evergrande steers clear of default after delaying onshore bond payment - WSJ

Jan. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

China Evergrande Center as Evergrande"s group headquarter in Hong Kong

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Indebted property develop China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) delays a $708M onshore bond denominated in Chinese yuan after securing investor backing, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • China Evergrande, with $300B of debt on its balance sheet, avoided what could have been its first onshore bond default, the WSJ highlights.
  • Its main onshore subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group, said that holders of a 4.5B yuan ($708.3M) note had voted to delay coupon payments by six months to July 8 of this year, the WSJ notes.
  • Note that Evergrande's onshore bond price as a percentage of face value stands at just 8.4%, down from 13.5% on a M/M basis, according to the WSJ.
  • This comes roughly a month after Fitch Ratings cut the company's debt rating after it failed to make two offshore coupon payments by the deadline.
  • Earlier this month, China Evergrande was ordered to destroy 39 buildings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.