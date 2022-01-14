China Evergrande steers clear of default after delaying onshore bond payment - WSJ
Jan. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Indebted property develop China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) delays a $708M onshore bond denominated in Chinese yuan after securing investor backing, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- China Evergrande, with $300B of debt on its balance sheet, avoided what could have been its first onshore bond default, the WSJ highlights.
- Its main onshore subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group, said that holders of a 4.5B yuan ($708.3M) note had voted to delay coupon payments by six months to July 8 of this year, the WSJ notes.
- Note that Evergrande's onshore bond price as a percentage of face value stands at just 8.4%, down from 13.5% on a M/M basis, according to the WSJ.
- This comes roughly a month after Fitch Ratings cut the company's debt rating after it failed to make two offshore coupon payments by the deadline.
- Earlier this month, China Evergrande was ordered to destroy 39 buildings.