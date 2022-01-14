Five Below gains after KeyBanc says higher pricing, expansion supports bull case

Jan. 14, 2022

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets hikes Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Sector Weight as it takes a constructive view on the retailer's long-term growth potential.
  • Analyst Bradley Thomas: "Even though early 2022 will see difficult comparisons, we believe investors have priced this in. Further, we believe store expansion, higher price points, and the company’s position in a niche market will support long-term growth."
  • KeyBanc assigns a price target of $230 to FIVE to rep 30% upside potential. The 52-week high for FIVE is $237.86.
  • Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are up 1.52% premarket to $179.17.
