Five Below gains after KeyBanc says higher pricing, expansion supports bull case
Jan. 14, 2022 9:00 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KeyBanc Capital Markets hikes Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Sector Weight as it takes a constructive view on the retailer's long-term growth potential.
- Analyst Bradley Thomas: "Even though early 2022 will see difficult comparisons, we believe investors have priced this in. Further, we believe store expansion, higher price points, and the company’s position in a niche market will support long-term growth."
- KeyBanc assigns a price target of $230 to FIVE to rep 30% upside potential. The 52-week high for FIVE is $237.86.
- Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are up 1.52% premarket to $179.17.
