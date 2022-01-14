UMAX acquires Funny Media Studios

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Umax Group (OTCPK:UMAX) has acquired a California corporation, Funny Media Studios (FMS), a full-scale production studio with crew, equipment, and a shoot-ready soundstage in Los Angeles.
  • FMS is currently doing business under the dba Broadcast West. The studio has current clients that include Fox, Bloomberg, and Comedy Central among others.
  • Pursuant to the deal, FMS will become a majority-owned subsidiary of the company and UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.
  • The company acquired 51% of all outstanding equity of Funny Media Studios in exchange for 1.5M shares of Series B, Preferred Stock of the company.
