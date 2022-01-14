Vanda in pact with MSN to settle HETLIOZ patent lawsuit
Jan. 14, 2022 9:02 AM ETVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has entered into a License Agreement with MSN Pharmaceuticals, MSN Laboratories, and Impax Laboratories in a bid to resolve its patent litigation against MSN over the company’s FDA-approved drug HETLIOZ (tasimelteon).
- With an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), MSN has sought approval for a generic version of HETLIOZ, a treatment used for certain sleeping disorders.
- Per the agreement, Vanda granted MSN and Impax a non-exclusive license allowing the production and commercialization of the MSN’s version of HETLIOZ effective March 2035. The license will take effect in July 2035 if Vanda wins pediatric exclusivity for HETLIOZ.
- However, MSN and Impax will be entitled to early market entry subject to certain circumstances. The finalization of the agreement is contingent upon the review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.
- For the first nine months of 2021, HETLIOZ netted $129.5M of product sales for Vanda (Vanda), indicating ~11% YoY growth.