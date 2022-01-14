Lion Group launches NFT market platform, MetaWords art project
Jan. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETLion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) launches its Lion non-fungible token market platform, as well as its NFT art project, MetaWords.
- MetaWords, which serves as an infrastructure to build a universal meta-language for the metaverse, was created in collaboration with Chinese calligrapher and conceptual artist Xu Bing.
- The first phase of MetaWords will be sold at an auction featuring 30 characters, and blind boxes will be offered to the public on Jan. 17, 2022, the company says.
- Shares of LGHL initially jumped 4% earlier in pre-market trading, but has since erased those gains.
