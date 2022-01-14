Lion Group launches NFT market platform, MetaWords art project

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) launches its Lion non-fungible token market platform, as well as its NFT art project, MetaWords.
  • MetaWords, which serves as an infrastructure to build a universal meta-language for the metaverse, was created in collaboration with Chinese calligrapher and conceptual artist Xu Bing.
  • The first phase of MetaWords will be sold at an auction featuring 30 characters, and blind boxes will be offered to the public on Jan. 17, 2022, the company says.
  • Shares of LGHL initially jumped 4% earlier in pre-market trading, but has since erased those gains.
  • Previously, (Nov. 18, 2021) Lions inked a deal with New Full Rich for a digital mining project.
