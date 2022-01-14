Verb Technology announces notes and equity offering

Jan. 14, 2022 9:08 AM ETVerb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) trades 3.9% higher premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors providing for the sale and issuance of principal amount of $6.3M in convertible notes due 2023 and a common stock purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital providing for the sale and issuance of up to $50M in shares through an equity line of credit.
  • The company received $6M in gross proceeds from sale of notes; notes offering will close on Jan.12 and bear interest of 6% per annum.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including promotion, marketing and expansion of the company's MARKET platform.
  • Under the common stock purchase agreement with Tumim, Verb may issue to Tumim purchase notices over a 36-month period from agreement date; total committment is inclusive of 607,287 shares.
