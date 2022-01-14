Block pushes ahead with plan to build a bitcoin mining system

  • Block (NYSE:SQ) is officially forging ahead with plans to build a bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining system.
  • "We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining," Thomas Templeton, Block's general manager for hardware, said in a Twitter thread.
  • "Mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin (BTC-USD)," he added. "We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless."
  • Templeton names several pain points that for customers that the company seeks to address — availability, reliability, and performance (especially noise and power consumption).
  • "We are interested in performance *and* opensource *and* or own elegant system integration ideas," he said.
