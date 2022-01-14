Block pushes ahead with plan to build a bitcoin mining system
Jan. 14, 2022
- Block (NYSE:SQ) is officially forging ahead with plans to build a bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining system.
- "We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining," Thomas Templeton, Block's general manager for hardware, said in a Twitter thread.
- "Mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin (BTC-USD)," he added. "We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless."
- Templeton names several pain points that for customers that the company seeks to address — availability, reliability, and performance (especially noise and power consumption).
- "We are interested in performance *and* opensource *and* or own elegant system integration ideas," he said.
- Block (SQ) stock drops 1.8% in premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) slides 4.3% to $42.3K.
