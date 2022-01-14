Ant-backed Akulaku is said considering $2B SPAC deal with Catcha Investment
Jan. 14, 2022
- Akulaku Inc., an Indonesian online lender, is said to be in early talks with SPAC Catcha Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHAA) to take the lender public in a deal that could value the combined entity at $2B.
- A deal with Catcha (CHAA) could happen as soon as this year, according to a Bloomberg report. Akulaku is currently trying to raise $200M-$300M in a private funding round.
- Akulaku is a fintech startup backed by Alibaba founder Jack Ma's Ant Group. The fintech firm had an over a 150% rise in revenue for the first half of las year, according to a report in August.
- Recall in February, Catcha Investment prices upsized $275M initial offering.