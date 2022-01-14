J.B. hunt and Waymo Via to collaborate with plans to complete fully autonomous transport
Jan. 14, 2022 9:09 AM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) enters into a strategic alliance with Waymo Via that will advance innovative efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics, with ultimate plans to complete fully autonomous transport in Texas in the next few years.
- The expanded collaboration will include multiple pilots to further analyze the operational capacity of Waymo Via, the company’s autonomous Class 8 trucking unit powered by the Waymo Driver, to address customer needs in realistic scenarios.
- Beyond the highway, the two will explore solutions that merge two of the most innovative forces in the transportation industry - autonomous driving technology and the digital marketplace.
Additionally, the collaboration will include operational and market studies to refine the commercial readiness of the driving technology.