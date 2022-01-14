Limoneira announces COO retirement
Jan. 14, 2022 9:10 AM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has announced the retirement of Alex M. Teague as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company, effective February 1, 2022.
- The agribusiness company will eliminate the role of COO following Teague's retirement, as part of a reorganization of its management structure. The COO's responsibilities will be distributed among other executives.
- Limoneira and Teague have entered a separation agreement under which Teague will be paid one year of his annual base salary in one lump sum within 90 business days of January 12, 2022. Teague will also vest 23,999 shares of common stock granted under the company's incentive plan receive certain other benefits.
- Teague will also provide consulting services beginning February 1, 2022 on an as needed basis under an indefinite agreement.