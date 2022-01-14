Investors retract $21B in weekly fund assets, led by money market funds
Jan. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), QQQ, TQQQ, XLFSHY, IUSB, HYG, TIPBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Market participants were net sellers of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.
- Investors retracted $21.1B on the week led by money market funds, which lost $29.9B in capital outflows. Taxable bond funds also experienced outflows of $1.4B. On the other end of the spectrum, equity funds attracted $9.9B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds pulled in $231M for the week.
- From an equity ETF stance, the space had its third consecutive week of net inflows, garnering $13.3B. Leading the inflow charge was the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), which took in $2.2B. Coming in second place was the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), which attracted $1.4B.
- In reverse, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) experienced the most significant outflows of any equity ETF at $1.1B. Next is Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which lost $1B.
- From a fixed income ETF vantage point, the space gave back $2.9B. The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the week's greatest attractor as the fund took in $317M. The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was right behind it, taking in $223M.
- The week's fixed income ETF outflow leaders were the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP). HYG lost $1.8B in capital outflows and TIP $631M.
- Moreover, as markets approach the end of their second week of trading, investors will note that exchange traded fund capital flows have also favored financials, energy, and the semiconductor space.