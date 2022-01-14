UCASU intends to invest in PURA hemp operation
Jan. 14, 2022 9:13 AM ETPuration, Inc. (PURA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The REIT formed under limited liability partnership, UC Asset (UCASU), confirms it plan to invest into cannabis properties to be operated by Puration (OTCPK:PURA).
- Currently, UCASU also holds approximately 7.5% equity of PURA, in forms of restricted stocks.
- "We are committed to invest into the real estate of Farmersville Hemp Brand's facility, which is central to PURA's updated business plan. However, the schedule and scale of our investment will depend on PURA's implementation of a productive business plan to construct such a facility and monetize from its continuous operation," says Greg Bankston, managing partner of PURA.
- The investment follows PURA target to achieve $10M in 2022 revenue from its New Farmersville Hemp business.