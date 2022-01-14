Motorola Solutions launches Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced the launch of its Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities designed to support retail, hospitality and restaurant operations.
  • The new collaboration allows Curve to be integrated with Indyme Solutions’ customer engagement and loss prevention systems for retailers.
  • The initial integration with Indyme will allow retail associates to receive alerts via Curve when customers arrive for curbside pickups or press in-store call buttons for assistance.
  • In the future, additional technologies will be integrated through the Indyme platform, including video security and body-worn camera systems.
