Motorola Solutions launches Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance
Jan. 14, 2022 9:17 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced the launch of its Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities designed to support retail, hospitality and restaurant operations.
- The new collaboration allows Curve to be integrated with Indyme Solutions’ customer engagement and loss prevention systems for retailers.
- The initial integration with Indyme will allow retail associates to receive alerts via Curve when customers arrive for curbside pickups or press in-store call buttons for assistance.
- In the future, additional technologies will be integrated through the Indyme platform, including video security and body-worn camera systems.