Street firms slash price target on GrowGeneration after downside guidance
Jan. 14, 2022 9:22 AM ET GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- After falling nearly 11% yesterday, shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) extends decline, down 4.3% premarket, after the company lowered its revenue outlook for Q4 and FY 2021.
- GRWG sees FY21 revenues of $420M-422M vs. consensus of $435.31M. This down from prior guidance of $435M-440M. Same-store-sales for FY2021 is expected to increase 24.4% and decrease 12.3% for Q4.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $31.5M to $33.M for the year vs. prior guidance of $41M to $43M.
- Following this soft guidance, many analysts have drawn cautious remarks on the stock with downgrades and target cuts.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers downgraded GrowGeneration to Hold from Buy with a price target (PT) of $12.50, down from $30, implying a 26% increase from last price.
- Des Lauriers thinks shares will underperform before the next sector bull run given unclear management communication and geographic mix remaining an overhang for much of 2022.
- Stifel analyst W Andrew Carter has cut the target on GRWG to $10 from $24; maintains Hold rating. Thursday’s report implies “weaker fundamental performance”, the analyst writes and calls the company a “show me” story.
- Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey lowered the firm's PT on GrowGeneration to $20 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating.
- The analyst said that the company is experiencing headwinds worse than expected, which he attributes to continued softness in key markets.
- While decline in same store sales and EBITDA loss is of concern, Grey sees near-term pressures as embedded in the stock with GRWG's leadership in hydroponics retail space and a strong balance sheet positioning them well for long-term.
- Lake Street analyst Mark Smith lowered the firm's price target on GrowGeneration to $19 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating.
- The soft guidance was a result of cannabis industry pressures that lead to a general slowdown in the hydroponics market, analyst says in a research note.
- Smith further adds, continued oversupply of cannabis is expected to impede sales for the next several months. However, he expects to see industry improvement in H2 2022, and still thinks GrowGeneration "remains in the early chapters of its growth story."
- Roth Capital Partners analyst Scott Fortune cut the target on GRWG to $20 from $35 and maintains a Buy rating. New PT implies a premium of 102% from last price.
- “GRWG will continue to face oversupply in the mature West Coast markets, while waiting for the ramp-up in equipment sales in new legal states,” the analyst writes, and predicts a decline in same-store sales and negative EBITDA will linger into the Q1.
- Wells Fargo Securities lowered the price target on GrowGeneration to $11 from $14, maintains Equal-Weight rating. New PT implies a 6.8% increase from last price.
- Ladenburg Thalmanncut the target on GRWG to $22 from $27 (Buy). The revised PT implies a premium of 113% from last close.
- Recently, GrowGeneration acquired Mobile Media and MMI Agriculture for $9.4M in cash and stock.