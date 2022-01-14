Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term.
  • “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with consensus, we see better risk-reward elsewhere in the sector,” the analysts led by Mark D Purcell wrote, warning that execution concerns will likely remain in the near-term. The price target cut to CHF93 from CHF98 implies a premium of ~12.7% to the last close.
  • Despite the underappreciated revenue prospects, the analysts note that the company lacks sufficient catalysts for the next 6 – 9 months to trigger positive revisions in long-term earnings.
  • As a result, the team expects Novartis (NVS) shares will remain at a “significant discount” to its rivals. Being constructive on the company’s long-term narrative, they look for an attractive entry point as its pipeline matures.
