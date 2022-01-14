Franklin Street Properties expects FY22 property dispositions of $250M-$350M
Jan. 14, 2022 9:30 AM ETFranklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) expects FY22 property disposition gross proceeds to be in the range of approximately $250 million to $350 million.
- The proceeds from any future dispositions for debt reduction, repurchases of our common stock, any special dividends required to meet REIT requirements, and other general corporate purposes.
- If the company will dispose of properties in 2022 at anticipated pricing levels, it may be required to declare a special dividend in 2022 in addition to any regular quarterly dividends in order to meet REIT requirements.
- Press Release