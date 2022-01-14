AmeraMex wins equipment orders worth ~$740,000

Jan. 14, 2022 9:33 AM ETAmeraMex International, Inc. (AMMX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • AmeraMex (OTCQB:AMMX) has secured equipment orders worth ~$740,000.
  • The new orders consist of two ASV Skid Steer Loaders, one RT-75 and a RT-120 with a mulching head shipping to a commercial farmer and a manufacturing company; one Taylor 950 Loaded Container shipping to a dry port in California; two semi-trailers shipping to a construction company in New Mexico; one Taylor Wheel Loader shipping to scrap metal company in Northern California; one Taylor TECS155 Empty Container shipping to a customer in California; and one Taylor GT Forklift shipping to a manufacturing company in California.
