Petrobras hits 2021 production target, trims 2022-26 outlook
Jan. 14, 2022 9:35 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it produced 2.77M boe/day in 2021, slightly exceeding full-year guidance of 2.72M boe/day, including pre-salt production of 1.95M boe/day, or 70% of the company's total output on the year.
- For 2022, Petrobras expects to produce ~2.6M boe/day, ~100K boe/day below the 2.7M boe/day in its previous forecast, reflecting production sharing agreements involving the Atapu and Sepia oilfields.
- The company also trims production targets for the 2023-26 period by an average 100K boe/day.
- The reduction comes after Petrobras signed a production sharing deal for Atapu and Sepia with Shell, TotalEnergies and several other oil firms in a Brazilian government auction held late in 2021.