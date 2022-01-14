Ascend Wellness files lawsuit against MedMen seeking injunctive relief
Jan. 14, 2022 9:38 AM ETAAWH, MMNFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) files a lawsuit in the Commercial Division of the New York County Supreme Court against MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) and MedMen NY.
- In the complaint, AAWH is seeking an order compelling specific performance of the transactions contemplated by the investment deal among Ascend and MedMen.
- AAWH also applied for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to maintain the status quo between the parties and prevent any actions by MedMen that would result in additional encumbrances on MedMen NY's equity or assets.
- Last week, Ascend called MedMen's termination of the investment deal a challenge to "the regulators' authority and ignoring the regulations of the state's medical program".