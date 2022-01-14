The city of Billings, Mont., sees 262% increase in e-payments

Jan. 14, 2022 9:41 AM ETEngageSmart, LLC (ESMT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (ESMT +1.2%) has announced that since partnering with Billings Public Works and VertexOne WaterSmart to offer residents expanded options for paying bills online, e-payments have increased by 262%.
  • Since the implementation in April 2020, Billings has seen a steady increase in online payment adoption and a steady decrease in payment-related calls.
  • Twenty-four percent of Billings’ over 117,000 residents are now enrolled in AutoPay through InvoiceCloud and paperless adoption is at an all-time high.
  • “Now that more residents are paying online, our staff has more time to spend on cross-training and handling other important customer issues,” said Billings Utility Business Manager Christina Fox.
