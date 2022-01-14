Disney falls 3% as Guggenheim downgrades, seeing profit growth moderating

  • Walt Disney (DIS -2.7%) slipped out of the gate Friday as Guggenheim downgraded the stock to Neutral after a new look at the pace of profit growth.
  • That growth is now below consensus through fiscal 2024, the firm says. And it notes while the worst of the bear-case narrative is understood - challenges to digital growth, volatility in Parks trends, and cost inflation - it says shares are close to fair value (17x estimated 2023 EBITDA, and a price/earnings ratio of 30).
  • It's expecting downward consensus revisions, particularly considering that the company's note on 2022 programming spend increasing by up to $8 billion seems "under-appreciated" by a Street view expecting direct-to-consumer to approach break-even by fiscal 2023.
  • Despite some positive business signs (higher-than-expected Disney+ additions, Hulu + Live bundling), "broader business pressure" has led to the new target, cut to $165 from $205 (and now implying just 9% upside).
  • At the beginning of the week, a New Year's memo to staff laid out CEO Bob Chapek's strategic priorities for the company via three "pillars" for the road ahead.
